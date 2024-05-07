Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $463.77 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Compound has a market cap of $463.77 million and $33.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $57.15 or 0.00090496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,500 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,500.06145829 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.48679458 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 493 active market(s) with $34,761,497.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

