Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $494.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.00 and a 200-day moving average of $561.34. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

