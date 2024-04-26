Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.