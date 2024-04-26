Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VB stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
