Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 494,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 80,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 121,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,620,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

