Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

CMPR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,167. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,292 shares of company stock worth $2,319,309 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

