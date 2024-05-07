Celsius’ (CELH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.45.

Celsius Stock Up 3.1 %

CELH stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,043,363 shares of company stock valued at $131,361,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 93.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celsius by 48.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

