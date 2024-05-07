Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDSX

Biodesix Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.52 on Friday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock worth $173,035 in the last three months. 63.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.