Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.6% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 900.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,602,000 after buying an additional 266,003 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

