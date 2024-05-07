Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

