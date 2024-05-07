Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $262.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of ASND opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $78,719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,658,000 after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $19,092,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,481,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

