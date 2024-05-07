International Money Express (IMXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%.
International Money Express Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMXI
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Money Express
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.