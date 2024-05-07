International Money Express (IMXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

