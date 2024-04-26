Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $468.24. 4,164,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $424.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.