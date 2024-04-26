Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,284,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 352,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.25. 507,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,006. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

