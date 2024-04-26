StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Desjardins

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVI. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

