Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 183,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $158.11. 1,015,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,343. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.