SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 124,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,646. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.