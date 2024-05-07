Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) VP Sells $71,366.40 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 1,453,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.34. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Olaplex

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Olaplex by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.