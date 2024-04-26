Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,685. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.