Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.700–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.4 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58)-($0.70) EPS.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. 257,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,513. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

