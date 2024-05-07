Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 100 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.69.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIN traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.76. The stock had a trading volume of 899,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,125. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

