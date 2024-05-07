Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

AY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

