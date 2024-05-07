Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,093 shares of company stock worth $181,654 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

