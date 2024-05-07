Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $105.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

