D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $178.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 589,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,129. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

