AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MITT. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 146,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,854. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 232,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

