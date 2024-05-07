Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($56.53) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.74) to GBX 4,400 ($55.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,712.50 ($46.64).

DPLM stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,748 ($47.09). The stock had a trading volume of 11,223,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,549. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,636 ($33.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,870 ($48.62). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,533.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,371.60. The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

