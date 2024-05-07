Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($56.53) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.74) to GBX 4,400 ($55.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,712.50 ($46.64).
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
