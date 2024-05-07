AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,545,090. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

