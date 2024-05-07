Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 804,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $205.65. 712,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,261. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.