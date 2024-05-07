CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.9% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $311.65 and last traded at $314.94. Approximately 1,045,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,449,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.81.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

