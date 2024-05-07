Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. 467,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,677. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

