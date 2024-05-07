DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 329,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,230. DHT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DHT

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.