Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Hanover Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:HNFSA remained flat at $65.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. Hanover Foods has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $70.00.
About Hanover Foods
