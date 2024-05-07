Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Hanover Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:HNFSA remained flat at $65.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. Hanover Foods has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Get Hanover Foods alerts:

About Hanover Foods

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.