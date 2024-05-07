Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 966804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.
The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
