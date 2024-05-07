Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 966804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.