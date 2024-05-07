EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 303053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EverQuote by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $672,000. HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $822.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.85.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

