Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.19% of Seaboard worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seaboard by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SEB stock traded up $69.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,274.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,048.01 and a 52 week high of $4,080.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

