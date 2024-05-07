Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,242. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

