2seventy bio (TSVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect 2seventy bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

2seventy bio Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSVT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 116,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,693. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

