StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Short Interest Update

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
StateHouse Stock Performance
Shares of STHZF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 15,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,072. StateHouse has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.
About StateHouse
