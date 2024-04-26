VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 482.9% in April

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 482.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 1,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

