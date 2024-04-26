Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.23. 17,135,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.