TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BROS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of BROS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 447,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 102.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

