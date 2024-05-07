Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.98

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 9147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Donaldson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,018,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.