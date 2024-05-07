Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 507,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,153. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

