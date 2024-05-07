Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.66

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 29533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $890.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

