Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.65

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 219906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Bandwidth Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $604.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 59.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

