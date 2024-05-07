Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $43.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 100878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,380 shares of company stock worth $12,198,971. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 27.24%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

