Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 1,948,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,034. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

