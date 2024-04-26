Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

SNAP traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 109,326,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

