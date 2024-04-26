Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 260,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 98.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

