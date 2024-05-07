AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $442.00

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 442 ($5.55), with a volume of 2009220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.50 ($5.30).

AIB Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.71.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a €0.27 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.03%. AIB Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,538.46%.

Insider Transactions at AIB Group

AIB Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Tanya Horgan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,300 ($55,653.27). 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

